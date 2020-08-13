Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) down -18.00% since start of the year

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) is -18.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The XPER stock was last observed hovering at around $15.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.7% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 26.9% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.62, the stock is -10.22% and -1.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -10.71% off its SMA200. XPER registered -24.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.95.

The stock witnessed a 7.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.76%, and is -17.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) has around 700 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $341.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.49. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.26% and -32.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xperi Holding Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $196.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -883.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 58.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 116.40% in year-over-year returns.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Top Institutional Holders

275 institutions hold shares in Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.64% while institutional investors hold 99.50% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 97.87% of the Float.

Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 31 times.

