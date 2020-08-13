YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) is 37.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.28 and a high of $55.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The YETI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.77%.

Currently trading at $49.42, the stock is 4.39% and 16.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 3.71% at the moment leaves the stock 51.41% off its SMA200. YETI registered 64.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.80.

The stock witnessed a 17.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.29%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.97% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) has around 790 employees, a market worth around $4.18B and $948.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.01 and Fwd P/E is 28.20. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 223.43% and -10.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Analyst Forecasts

YETI Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $255.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.50% in year-over-year returns.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Top Institutional Holders

294 institutions hold shares in YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI), with 11.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.64% while institutional investors hold 115.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.94M, and float is at 77.85M with Short Float at 10.44%. Institutions hold 99.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 9.52 million shares valued at $185.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.94% of the YETI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $100.16 million to account for 5.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 3.66 million shares representing 4.20% and valued at over $71.38 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.09% of the shares totaling 3.56 million with a market value of $69.46 million.

YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reintjes Matthew J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Reintjes Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $42.10 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

YETI Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Reintjes Matthew J (President and CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $34.57 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the YETI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Zambetti Kirk A (SVP of Sales) disposed off 15,700 shares at an average price of $37.49 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 23,949 shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (YETI).