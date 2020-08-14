Analysts suggest Insmed Incorporated (INSM) could spike 49.63% in a year

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) is 18.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.09 and a high of $34.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The INSM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $43.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.63% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 19.4% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.21, the stock is 3.18% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -4.63% at the moment leaves the stock 18.53% off its SMA200. INSM registered 80.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.97% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.05M.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.68%, and is -4.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has around 435 employees, a market worth around $2.74B and $163.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 133.33% and -19.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.20%).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Insmed Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $45.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Top Institutional Holders

237 institutions hold shares in Insmed Incorporated (INSM), with 1.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 96.63M, and float is at 94.60M with Short Float at 14.45%. Institutions hold 98.28% of the Float.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Insmed Incorporated (INSM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole, the company’s Chief People Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole sold 4,465 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $28.80 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35227.0 shares.

Insmed Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Schaeffer Orlov S Nicole (Chief People Strategy Officer) sold a total of 3,761 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $30.07 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35227.0 shares of the INSM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, SORIANO JOHN (Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 52,046 shares at an average price of $30.29 for $1.58 million. The insider now directly holds 25,213 shares of Insmed Incorporated (INSM).

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) that is trading -48.35% down over the past 12 months.