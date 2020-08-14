Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) down -72.90% since start of the year

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) is -72.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $49.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.63% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -31.42% lower than the price target low of $9.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.05, the stock is 7.46% and -4.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -49.87% off its SMA200. CUK registered -69.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.04.

The stock witnessed a -6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.70%, and is 10.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $10.94B and $20.83B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.02. Profit margin for the company is 14.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.32% and -73.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Carnival Corporation & Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -68.60% year-over-year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK), with institutional investors hold 7.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 838.13M, and float is at 230.19M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 7.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 1.43 million shares valued at $17.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the CUK Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership with 1.15 million shares valued at $14.49 million to account for 12.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wisconsin (State Of) Investment Board which holds 1.12 million shares representing 12.34% and valued at over $14.15 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.19% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $7.81 million.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that BAND SIR JONATHON (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $40.83 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18736.0 shares of the CUK stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -23.93% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -68.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.18% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.