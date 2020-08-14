Check out this: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is on the verge of a huge rally

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: HST) is -39.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HST stock was last observed hovering at around $11.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -40.87% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.27, the stock is 3.01% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing -2.59% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. HST registered -28.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.27.

The stock witnessed a -3.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.25%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has around 175 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $3.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.00. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.48% and -40.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $283.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -64.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -77.60% in year-over-year returns.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Top Institutional Holders

801 institutions hold shares in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), with 8.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.18% while institutional investors hold 105.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 705.10M, and float is at 696.96M with Short Float at 5.38%. Institutions hold 103.92% of the Float.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAKOWICH WALTER C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 5,566 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $10.63 per share for a total of $59167.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43198.0 shares.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Bair Sheila Colleen (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $10.16 per share for $10157.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the HST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, MARRIOTT RICHARD E (Chairman of the Board) disposed off 146,026 shares at an average price of $18.51 for $2.7 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST).

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) that is trading -41.59% down over the past 12 months. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is -55.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.0% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 43.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.