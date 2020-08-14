Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) makes 27.58% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (NYSE: CNR) is 3.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.54 and a high of $9.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.09% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is 39.40% and 47.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 35.95% off its SMA200. CNR registered 93.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.92.

The stock witnessed a 66.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 120.85%, and is 27.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.82% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) has around 20100 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $4.94B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.84. Distance from 52-week low is 246.06% and -10.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.10% in year-over-year returns.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.38% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 126.09M, and float is at 44.50M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 92.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC with over 62.07 million shares valued at $376.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 49.20% of the CNR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 16.74 million shares valued at $76.33 million to account for 13.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coliseum Capital Management, Llc which holds 5.62 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $25.62 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.61% of the shares totaling 3.29 million with a market value of $15.02 million.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buckley John L, the company’s Pres., Siding Division. SEC filings show that Buckley John L sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $6.13 per share for a total of $0.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99028.0 shares.

Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that METCALF JAMES S (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $4.42 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.8 million shares of the CNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Ball George L. (Director) acquired 60,000 shares at an average price of $3.75 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 342,599 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. (CNR).