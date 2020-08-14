Covetrus Inc. (CVET) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Covetrus Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET) is 76.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.05 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVET stock was last observed hovering at around $22.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.58% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -66.07% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.25, the stock is 6.94% and 18.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 70.01% off its SMA200. CVET registered 88.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.94.

The stock witnessed a 12.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 107.40%, and is 0.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.07% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $4.10B in sales. Fwd P/E is 37.32. Profit margin for the company is -25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 474.78% and -7.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.50%).

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covetrus Inc. (CVET) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covetrus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in Covetrus Inc. (CVET), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 102.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.00M, and float is at 99.48M with Short Float at 11.10%. Institutions hold 101.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 12.13 million shares valued at $98.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the CVET Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.94 million shares valued at $97.18 million to account for 10.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC which holds 11.07 million shares representing 9.89% and valued at over $198.09 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 9.72% of the shares totaling 10.88 million with a market value of $88.54 million.

Covetrus Inc. (CVET) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Covetrus Inc. (CVET) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ludlow Timothy. SEC filings show that Ludlow Timothy sold 52,317 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $20.88 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Covetrus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 that McNamara Edward (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 and was made at $15.03 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41792.0 shares of the CVET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07, Providenti Anthony C. Jr. disposed off 333 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $4329.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Covetrus Inc. (CVET).