Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) is 15.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.45 and a high of $12.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The TACO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -30.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.11, the stock is 23.61% and 34.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 11.37% at the moment leaves the stock 40.42% off its SMA200. TACO registered -16.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.68% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5M.

The stock witnessed a 30.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.24%, and is 21.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.09% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) has around 7844 employees, a market worth around $340.53M and $491.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.97. Profit margin for the company is -45.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 271.84% and -25.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.90%).

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $113.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.00% in year-over-year returns.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO), with 7.43M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.90% while institutional investors hold 103.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.09M, and float is at 30.59M with Short Float at 3.62%. Institutions hold 83.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with over 4.23 million shares valued at $25.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.33% of the TACO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Belfer Management LLC with 3.54 million shares valued at $20.96 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.0 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $10.29 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.56% of the shares totaling 2.45 million with a market value of $8.4 million.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEVY LAWRENCE F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEVY LAWRENCE F bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $7.40 per share for a total of $3700.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that Levy Ari B. (Director) bought a total of 13,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $7.46 per share for $97726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the TACO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, Levy Ari B. (Director) acquired 23,760 shares at an average price of $7.45 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 349,216 shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO).

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) that is trading -57.22% down over the past 12 months.