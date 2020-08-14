Dissecting BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -55.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $9.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $4.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.58% off the consensus price target high of $6.35 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -9.86% lower than the price target low of $3.55 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is -2.85% and -4.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing -6.47% at the moment leaves the stock -31.21% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -58.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9711 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4176.

The stock witnessed a 2.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.76%, and is -4.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 87829 employees, a market worth around $3.17B and $6.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.31 and Fwd P/E is 24.38. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.81% and -60.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $1.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 157.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

201 institutions hold shares in BRF S.A. (BRFS), with institutional investors hold 11.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 811.76M, and float is at 768.95M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 11.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 19.52 million shares valued at $56.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.40% of the BRFS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Macquarie Group Limited with 9.62 million shares valued at $38.18 million to account for 1.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INCA Investments, LLC which holds 9.3 million shares representing 1.14% and valued at over $26.96 million, while BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. holds 0.69% of the shares totaling 5.62 million with a market value of $22.31 million.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -24.67% down over the past 12 months. The Unilever Group (UL) is 0.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.88% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.