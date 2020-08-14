FAT Brands Inc. (FAT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FAT Stock Is Going Next

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) is 54.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $6.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The FAT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.48% off its average median price target of $11.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.34% off the consensus price target high of $11.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.34% higher than the price target low of $11.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.01, the stock is 110.38% and 102.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.55 million and changing 98.58% at the moment leaves the stock 80.57% off its SMA200. FAT registered 91.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 54.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.43.

The stock witnessed a 110.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.67%, and is 88.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.07% over the week and 9.61% over the month.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $95.62M and $22.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 307.56% and 12.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FAT Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $4.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.50% this year.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in FAT Brands Inc. (FAT), with 10.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 88.34% while institutional investors hold 10.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.87M, and float is at 1.45M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 1.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45657.0 shares valued at $0.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the FAT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SMH Capital Advisors Inc. with 36760.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC which holds 36174.0 shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 12655.0 with a market value of $43659.0.

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WIEDERHORN ANDREW, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that WIEDERHORN ANDREW bought 21,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $3.21 per share for a total of $70000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23332.0 shares.

FAT Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that WIEDERHORN ANDREW (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $3.84 per share for $1922.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the FAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Junger John Squire (Director) acquired 496 shares at an average price of $3.88 for $1926.0. The insider now directly holds 42,663 shares of FAT Brands Inc. (FAT).

FAT Brands Inc. (FAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mechel PAO (MTL) that is -5.41% lower over the past 12 months. Luby’s Inc. (LUB) is -1.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -599.26% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 18950.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.