GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Is Up 204.88% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) is 204.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.62 and a high of $9.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRWG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.74% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -56.25% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.50, the stock is 52.28% and 68.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.82 million and changing 42.69% at the moment leaves the stock 135.69% off its SMA200. GRWG registered 164.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 117.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a 72.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 129.36%, and is 43.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.61% over the week and 8.71% over the month.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) has around 184 employees, a market worth around $571.13M and $99.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.62. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.10% and 31.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $36.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 87.90% in year-over-year returns.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Top Institutional Holders

41 institutions hold shares in GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.32% while institutional investors hold 35.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.82M, and float is at 35.47M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 31.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JW Asset Management, LLC with over 0.97 million shares valued at $6.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.64% of the GRWG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Friess Associates Inc with 0.51 million shares valued at $1.95 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EAM Investors, LLC which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.33% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Voss Capital, LLC holds 1.26% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $1.76 million.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merida Capital Partners, LP, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Merida Capital Partners, LP sold 115,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $7.70 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

GrowGeneration Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Merida Capital Partners, LP (Former 10% Owner) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $7.58 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.42 million shares of the GRWG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, Merida Capital Partners, LP (Former 10% Owner) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $8.12 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,476,997 shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG).

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) that is 164.83% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.05% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.