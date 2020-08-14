Here are the top Institutional holders of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) shares

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is -20.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.50 and a high of $23.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.0% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -11.38% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.82, the stock is -4.94% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 0.38% off its SMA200. PMT registered -17.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.58% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.17M.

The stock witnessed a -1.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.20%, and is -10.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.98B and $199.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.70. Distance from 52-week low is 409.14% and -25.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.74 with sales reaching $165.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -71.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.30% in year-over-year returns.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), with 1.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 75.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.25M, and float is at 98.00M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 73.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.51 million shares valued at $175.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.63% of the PMT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.38 million shares valued at $110.2 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 4.06 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $71.13 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $37.54 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 121 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 85 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WILLEY FRANK P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WILLEY FRANK P bought 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $9.86 per share for a total of $78882.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that WILLEY FRANK P (Director) bought a total of 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $12.20 per share for $74439.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, WILLEY FRANK P (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.64 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 104,792 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading -76.61% down over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is -60.25% down on the 1-year trading charts.