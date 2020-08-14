Hexindai Inc. (HX) – The 17.33% Upside Potential Remains

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) is 165.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The HX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 17.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.48, the stock is 222.28% and 194.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76.39 million and changing 296.74% at the moment leaves the stock 301.64% off its SMA200. HX registered 4.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 488.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8156 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5871.

The stock witnessed a 200.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 650.15%, and is 245.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.33% over the week and 17.49% over the month.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) has around 552 employees, a market worth around $121.40M and $14.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 873.31% and -0.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.20%).

Hexindai Inc. (HX) Analyst Forecasts

Hexindai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -42.30% year-over-year.

Hexindai Inc. (HX) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Hexindai Inc. (HX), with institutional investors hold 3.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.80M, and float is at 13.27M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 3.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.07 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.04% of the HX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 0.21 million shares valued at $86485.0 to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 70526.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $29620.0, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 70165.0 with a market value of $29469.0.

Hexindai Inc. (HX): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -70.48% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 57060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.11.