Is PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) a good stock to buy now?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is 17.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.58 and a high of $53.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $39.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $206.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.94% off the consensus price target high of $249.88 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 60.39% higher than the price target low of $101.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.12, the stock is 4.73% and 8.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 27.48% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -12.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.43% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.78M.

The stock witnessed a 11.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.43%, and is -0.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 3399 employees, a market worth around $13.29B and $1.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.78 and Fwd P/E is 32.94. Profit margin for the company is 23.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.43% and -24.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.60%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $258.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.70% in year-over-year returns.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

319 institutions hold shares in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), with 13.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 107.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 329.00M, and float is at 179.98M with Short Float at 9.55%. Institutions hold 107.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares valued at $693.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.12% of the PAGS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital World Investors with 21.68 million shares valued at $419.0 million to account for 13.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 18.75 million shares representing 11.55% and valued at over $362.37 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 9.59% of the shares totaling 15.56 million with a market value of $549.81 million.