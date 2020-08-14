JOYY Inc. (YY) on Track to Reach $693.71 in a Year

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) is 57.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $99.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The YY stock was last observed hovering at around $82.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94% off its average median price target of $693.71 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.02% off the consensus price target high of $923.59 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 82.64% higher than the price target low of $477.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.94, the stock is 4.86% and 0.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 28.53% off its SMA200. YY registered 55.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $66.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.46%, and is -2.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

JOYY Inc. (YY) has around 9273 employees, a market worth around $7.57B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 69.70 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.70% and -16.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

JOYY Inc. (YY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JOYY Inc. (YY) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JOYY Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $804.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

JOYY Inc. (YY) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in JOYY Inc. (YY), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 73.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.52M, and float is at 58.38M with Short Float at 6.25%. Institutions hold 72.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 2.93 million shares valued at $155.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.06% of the YY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.77 million shares valued at $147.34 million to account for 5.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.63 million shares representing 5.44% and valued at over $140.0 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $136.62 million.