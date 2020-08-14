Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) is -21.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.30 and a high of $20.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The MBOT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 58.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.97, the stock is 17.88% and 16.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing 20.76% at the moment leaves the stock 10.12% off its SMA200. MBOT registered 42.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.09.

The stock witnessed a 22.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.03%, and is 15.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 5.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 85.35% and -60.45% from its 52-week high.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Microbot Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.10% this year.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), with 589.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.29% while institutional investors hold 14.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.15M, and float is at 6.80M with Short Float at 2.98%. Institutions hold 13.32% of the Float.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gadot Harel, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Gadot Harel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.