PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) picks momentum as shares drop -4.32%

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) is 41.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.14 and a high of $55.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFSI stock was last observed hovering at around $53.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.69% off its average median price target of $61.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.99% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.78% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.31, the stock is 1.80% and 12.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.07 million and changing -8.85% at the moment leaves the stock 41.54% off its SMA200. PFSI registered 82.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.59.

The stock witnessed a 13.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.86%, and is -4.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 4.20% over the month.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) has around 4458 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $2.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.50. Distance from 52-week low is 267.80% and -13.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.77 with sales reaching $769.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 92.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 76.20% in year-over-year returns.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Top Institutional Holders

226 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI), with 28.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.72% while institutional investors hold 75.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.79M, and float is at 46.92M with Short Float at 7.65%. Institutions hold 45.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.25 million shares valued at $182.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the PFSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 6.81 million shares valued at $150.53 million to account for 9.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.24 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $71.63 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $33.62 million.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) Insider Activity

A total of 259 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 217 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KURLAND STANFORD L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KURLAND STANFORD L sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $53.03 per share for a total of $0.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.92 million shares.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that KURLAND STANFORD L (Director) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $52.42 per share for $0.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.94 million shares of the PFSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, NANJI FARHAD (Director) disposed off 42,000 shares at an average price of $53.00 for $2.23 million. The insider now directly holds 167,149 shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI).