Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING) is 33.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.02 and a high of $37.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PING stock was last observed hovering at around $33.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.12% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.97% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.35, the stock is -5.52% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.44 million and changing -3.49% at the moment leaves the stock 28.48% off its SMA200. PING registered a gain of 26.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.30% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.81M.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.20%, and is -12.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 5.01% over the month.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) has around 953 employees, a market worth around $2.66B and $253.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1406.52 and Fwd P/E is 79.68. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 169.13% and -14.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $59.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Top Institutional Holders

119 institutions hold shares in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 99.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.74M, and float is at 26.17M with Short Float at 11.42%. Institutions hold 98.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC with over 63.37 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 78.77% of the PING Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Keenan Capital, LLC with 1.95 million shares valued at $39.11 million to account for 2.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ETF Managers Group, LLC which holds 1.72 million shares representing 2.13% and valued at over $34.35 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 2.08% of the shares totaling 1.68 million with a market value of $53.76 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VEP Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that VEP Group, LLC sold 10,222,765 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $327.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43.48 million shares.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 30 that ROMER LAUREN ADRIENNE (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,063 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 30 and was made at $31.92 per share for $33929.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95416.0 shares of the PING stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, NAGEL BRYAN KRISTIAN (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 71,533 shares at an average price of $30.00 for $2.15 million. The insider now directly holds 113,799 shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING).