RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) is -60.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.48 and a high of $2.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIBT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.6% off the consensus price target high of $1.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.6% higher than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is -27.84% and -32.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -29.04% at the moment leaves the stock -56.12% off its SMA200. RIBT registered -75.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8117 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0369.

The stock witnessed a -24.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.58%, and is -30.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.32% over the week and 10.68% over the month.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) has around 121 employees, a market worth around $24.68M and $25.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -53.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.20% and -80.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-42.90%).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RiceBran Technologies is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $9.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 57.50% year-over-year.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), with 2.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.85% while institutional investors hold 50.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.96M, and float is at 37.50M with Short Float at 0.31%. Institutions hold 47.04% of the Float.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GOLDMAN DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GOLDMAN DAVID sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $1.39 per share for a total of $2085.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17350.0 shares.

RiceBran Technologies disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Rosenthal Brent David (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $1.25 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the RIBT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Mitchell Todd T (CFO and EVP) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $1.25 for $25000.0. The insider now directly holds 25,000 shares of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT).

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) that is trading 39.38% up over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 17.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.75% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.