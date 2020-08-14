Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is -12.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.50 and a high of $26.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The RKT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.26% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -4.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -4.11% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.74, the stock is -13.77% and -13.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.0 million and changing -6.30% at the moment leaves the stock -13.77% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.73.

The stock is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.84%.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.09% and -30.20% from its 52-week high.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 100.00M.

Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times.