The incline in 9F Inc. (JFU) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) is -78.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The JFU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.8% off the consensus price target high of $9.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.8% higher than the price target low of $9.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.02, the stock is -1.95% and -45.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.14 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock -73.80% off its SMA200. JFU registered a loss of -78.56% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5638 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.5399.

The stock witnessed a -18.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.34%, and is -2.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 9.93% over the month.

9F Inc. (JFU) has around 1946 employees, a market worth around $400.06M and $636.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -50.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.77% and -86.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.30%).

9F Inc. (JFU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 9F Inc. (JFU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

9F Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -240.10% this year.

9F Inc. (JFU) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in 9F Inc. (JFU), with institutional investors hold 5.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 195.42M, and float is at 126.89M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 5.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 29975.0 shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.34% of the JFU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 11674.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5836.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $55150.0, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 1484.0 with a market value of $14023.0.