The Macerich Company (MAC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) is -69.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.56 and a high of $32.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.14% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -97.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.90, the stock is -2.13% and -9.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock -48.27% off its SMA200. MAC registered -72.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.20.

The stock witnessed a -11.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.42%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

The Macerich Company (MAC) has around 723 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $927.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.33% and -75.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

The Macerich Company (MAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Macerich Company (MAC) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Macerich Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $187.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.80% in year-over-year returns.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Top Institutional Holders

450 institutions hold shares in The Macerich Company (MAC), with 868.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 117.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.26M, and float is at 117.19M with Short Float at 58.53%. Institutions hold 117.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with over 24.56 million shares valued at $220.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.44% of the MAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.38 million shares valued at $109.09 million to account for 12.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.87 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $78.1 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 5.47% of the shares totaling 8.17 million with a market value of $46.0 million.

The Macerich Company (MAC) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Macerich Company (MAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COPPOLA EDWARD C, the company’s President. SEC filings show that COPPOLA EDWARD C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $5.53 per share for a total of $27670.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28000.0 shares.

The Macerich Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that COPPOLA EDWARD C (President) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $5.58 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.39 million shares of the MAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, ANDERSON DANA K (Vice Chair Emeritus) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.97 for $59724.0. The insider now directly holds 145,492 shares of The Macerich Company (MAC).

The Macerich Company (MAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) that is trading -75.36% down over the past 12 months. Taubman Centers Inc. (TCO) is -4.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.39% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 68.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 16.71.