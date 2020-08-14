These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN)

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) is -56.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The OBLN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also -10.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -10.67% lower than the price target low of $0.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is 12.20% and 2.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.44 million and changing 7.39% at the moment leaves the stock -34.22% off its SMA200. OBLN registered -67.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7265 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0123.

The stock witnessed a 6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.55%, and is 13.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 6.65% over the month.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) has around 34 employees, a market worth around $6.19M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.39% and -71.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-147.00%).

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -54.30% year-over-year.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN), with 318.73k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.12% while institutional investors hold 29.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.73M, and float is at 7.44M with Short Float at 5.49%. Institutions hold 28.05% of the Float.

Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (OBLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Plovanic William J., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Plovanic William J. bought 65,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $1.66 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.