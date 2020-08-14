Things appear to be looking up for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC)

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is -33.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $54.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The PFGC stock was last observed hovering at around $33.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.88% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.41% lower than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.14, the stock is 16.77% and 20.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock -5.89% off its SMA200. PFGC registered -25.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.06%.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.54%, and is 8.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $25.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.80 and Fwd P/E is 37.43. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 360.73% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Performance Food Group Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.20% this year.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.48M, and float is at 129.87M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FLANIGAN MATTHEW C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FLANIGAN MATTHEW C bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $41.86 per share for a total of $83710.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15174.0 shares.

Performance Food Group Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) bought a total of 2,013 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $53.90 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13174.0 shares of the PFGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, FLANIGAN MATTHEW C (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $53.57 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 11,161 shares of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC).

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) that is -25.00% lower over the past 12 months. SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is 126.45% up on the 1-year trading charts.