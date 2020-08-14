This Indicator Is Supporting Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI)

Newgioco Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NWGI) is -49.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.09 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NWGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is -22.88% and -23.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -25.09% at the moment leaves the stock -35.60% off its SMA200. NWGI registered -23.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5188 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8751.

The stock witnessed a 1.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.48%, and is -32.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.81% over the week and 14.84% over the month.

Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $25.02M and $36.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.49% and -56.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.80%).

Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newgioco Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.10% this year.

Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI), with 8.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.56% while institutional investors hold 0.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.21M, and float is at 5.04M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 0.01% of the Float.

Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Newgioco Group Inc. (NWGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.