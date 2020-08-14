TIGR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Now

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) is 90.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.03 and a high of $7.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TIGR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.70 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.9% off the consensus price target high of $6.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -0.9% lower than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.76, the stock is 22.22% and 36.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.4 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 80.54% off its SMA200. TIGR registered 66.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 85.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.78.

The stock witnessed a 16.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.54%, and is 22.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.47% over the week and 7.55% over the month.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $820.60M and $72.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.45. Distance from 52-week low is 233.00% and -11.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.20%).

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $30.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.60% this year.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), with 10.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.35% while institutional investors hold 0.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 141.25M, and float is at 87.27M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 0.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) with over 0.17 million shares valued at $0.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.30% of the TIGR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.62 million to account for 1.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 32895.0 shares representing 0.25% and valued at over $89803.0, while Virtu Financial LLC holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 32441.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.