Top attractive stock of the week – Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is -56.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.8% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -1.71% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is 2.28% and 3.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -2.06% at the moment leaves the stock -34.50% off its SMA200. RWT registered -57.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a 3.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.56%, and is 4.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $827.27M and $622.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.04 and Fwd P/E is 8.51. Profit margin for the company is 26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.71% and -60.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $37.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.00% in year-over-year returns.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 93.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.08M, and float is at 113.69M with Short Float at 10.59%. Institutions hold 92.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.66 million shares valued at $99.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.12% of the RWT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.0 million shares valued at $60.71 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.36 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $27.14 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $21.23 million.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byerwalter Mariann H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Byerwalter Mariann H sold 5,778 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $26136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11970.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Matera Fred (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $3.80 per share for $49347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25792.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 27, PROCTOR GEORGANNE (Director) disposed off 1,200 shares at an average price of $16.64 for $19968.0. The insider now directly holds 8,645 shares of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -26.77% down over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -76.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.56% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.29.