Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) is 140.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.50 and a high of $34.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHLL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.1%.

Currently trading at $24.00, the stock is 19.08% and 27.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.66 million and changing 20.60% at the moment leaves the stock 97.68% off its SMA200. SHLL registered a gain of 141.69% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.14.

The stock witnessed a 3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.45%, and is 21.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.53% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 289.16. Distance from 52-week low is 152.63% and -30.78% from its 52-week high.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL), with institutional investors hold 77.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.64M, and float is at 23.28M with Short Float at 3.23%. Institutions hold 77.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.02 million shares valued at $20.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.69% of the SHLL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Karpus Management Inc with 1.46 million shares valued at $14.62 million to account for 6.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CNH Partners LLC which holds 1.08 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $10.77 million, while RP Investment Advisors LP holds 4.51% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $10.49 million.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (SHLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Polar Asset Management Partner, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $13.84 per share for a total of $21.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.