Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) stock Plunged by -1.80% yesterday

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is -3.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.07 and a high of $14.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The VFF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $10.74 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.68% off the consensus price target high of $21.19 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is 0.93% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.30% off its SMA200. VFF registered -55.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.19%, and is -1.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.42% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $337.50M and $144.79M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6000.00. Distance from 52-week low is 189.86% and -58.90% from its 52-week high.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Village Farms International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2020.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Top Institutional Holders

95 institutions hold shares in Village Farms International Inc. (VFF), with 10.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.62% while institutional investors hold 18.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.25M, and float is at 45.83M with Short Float at 12.16%. Institutions hold 15.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.73 million shares valued at $7.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.83% of the VFF Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. with 1.12 million shares valued at $5.38 million to account for 1.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC which holds 0.87 million shares representing 1.54% and valued at over $4.15 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $2.32 million.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A sold 30,224 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $6.35 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9.26 million shares.

Village Farms International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 151,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $6.25 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.29 million shares of the VFF stock.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF): Who are the competitors?

