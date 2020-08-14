What should you know before buying stock in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) is -39.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.34 and a high of $15.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTG stock was last observed hovering at around $8.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.28% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.56% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.59, the stock is 5.57% and 3.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.55 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -18.02% off its SMA200. MTG registered -28.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.41% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.81M.

The stock witnessed a 6.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.70%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.76% over the week and 4.31% over the month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) has around 724 employees, a market worth around $2.83B and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.96 and Fwd P/E is 5.71. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.93% and -43.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $294.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.60% in year-over-year returns.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG), with 5.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.66% while institutional investors hold 96.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 338.59M, and float is at 332.92M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 94.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 36.81 million shares valued at $233.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.87% of the MTG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 22.64 million shares valued at $143.76 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 21.66 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $177.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.27% of the shares totaling 17.84 million with a market value of $113.28 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kozlak Jodee A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kozlak Jodee A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $7.09 per share for a total of $35465.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

MGIC Investment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Sperber Julie K. (VP-Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 5,535 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $14.28 per share for $79012.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82239.0 shares of the MTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, SINKS PATRICK (Vice Chairman) disposed off 19,803 shares at an average price of $14.37 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,455,706 shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG).

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) that is trading -7.62% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -19.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.