Which institution holds the most shares in Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) is -50.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.10 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The OVV stock was last observed hovering at around $11.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.47% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -133.0% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is 8.16% and 14.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -8.00% off its SMA200. OVV registered -44.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.77.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.61%, and is 4.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) has around 2571 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 454.76% and -59.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ovintiv Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -83.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 259.80M, and float is at 256.20M with Short Float at 14.61%.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Suttles Douglas James, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Suttles Douglas James bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $8.75 per share for a total of $17500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 91335.0 shares.