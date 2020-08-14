Which Institutions Own Shares In SVMK Inc. (SVMK)?

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) is 25.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.35 and a high of $25.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The SVMK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.77% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.71% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.39, the stock is -4.18% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock 20.94% off its SMA200. SVMK registered 25.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.78.

The stock witnessed a -2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.04%, and is -9.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 4.38% over the month.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) has around 1220 employees, a market worth around $3.32B and $327.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 367.05. Profit margin for the company is -22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.47% and -12.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Analyst Forecasts

SVMK Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $95.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in SVMK Inc. (SVMK), with 21.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.13% while institutional investors hold 92.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.91M, and float is at 118.08M with Short Float at 3.22%. Institutions hold 78.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 14.95 million shares valued at $201.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the SVMK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Investors with 11.4 million shares valued at $154.06 million to account for 8.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.8 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $132.45 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 8.46 million with a market value of $114.24 million.

SVMK Inc. (SVMK) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at SVMK Inc. (SVMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenstein John S, the company’s Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenstein John S sold 10,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $22.03 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

SVMK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that Hale Thomas E (President) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $22.00 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the SVMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Schoenstein John S (Chief Sales Officer) disposed off 15,654 shares at an average price of $21.98 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 138,132 shares of SVMK Inc. (SVMK).