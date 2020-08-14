Who are the Institutional Holders in 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII)?

22nd Century Group Inc. (AMEX: XXII) is -38.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $2.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The XXII stock was last observed hovering at around $0.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 83.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.68, the stock is -12.25% and -14.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.56 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -27.30% off its SMA200. XXII registered -64.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7695 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8159.

The stock witnessed a -11.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.85%, and is -8.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.55% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has around 67 employees, a market worth around $95.85M and $26.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 13.33% and -72.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.40%).

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

22nd Century Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -229.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.60% in year-over-year returns.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Top Institutional Holders

115 institutions hold shares in 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 34.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.85M, and float is at 136.40M with Short Float at 7.57%. Institutions hold 34.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 13.39 million shares valued at $10.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the XXII Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.23 million shares valued at $6.17 million to account for 5.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.12 million shares representing 4.41% and valued at over $4.59 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 2.0 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SULLIVAN NORA B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN NORA B bought 22,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $0.78 per share for a total of $17160.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -6.23% down over the past 12 months. Altria Group Inc. (MO) is -7.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.33% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 12.57.