Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying SpartanNash Company (SPTN)?

SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) is 42.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.82 and a high of $23.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.17% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.25% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.25, the stock is -7.59% and -3.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -9.38% at the moment leaves the stock 27.22% off its SMA200. SPTN registered 126.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.89% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.85M.

The stock witnessed a -4.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.43%, and is -5.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.11% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $709.79M and $8.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.57 and Fwd P/E is 11.70. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.54% and -15.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SpartanNash Company (SPTN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SpartanNash Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $2.14B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.80% in year-over-year returns.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Top Institutional Holders

245 institutions hold shares in SpartanNash Company (SPTN), with 928.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.60% while institutional investors hold 85.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.17M, and float is at 34.64M with Short Float at 7.26%. Institutions hold 82.80% of the Float.

SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at SpartanNash Company (SPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ATKINS M SHAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ATKINS M SHAN sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $69000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36112.0 shares.

SpartanNash Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that ATKINS M SHAN (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $22.50 per share for $67500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39112.0 shares of the SPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 21, ATKINS M SHAN (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $22.00 for $66000.0. The insider now directly holds 42,112 shares of SpartanNash Company (SPTN).

SpartanNash Company (SPTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 29.41% up over the past 12 months. The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) is -59.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.