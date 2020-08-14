Why has Chewy Inc. (CHWY) gained 2.77% in last trading?

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is 88.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.62 and a high of $59.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $53.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.47% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.97% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -21.38% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.62, the stock is 7.08% and 10.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.77 million and changing 2.77% at the moment leaves the stock 51.47% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 71.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.78% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.75M.

The stock witnessed a 15.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.28%, and is -3.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.98% over the week and 4.90% over the month.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $22.66B and $5.36B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.89% and -7.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (62.60%).

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $1.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.90% in year-over-year returns.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Top Institutional Holders

253 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc. (CHWY), with 49.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.35% while institutional investors hold 118.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 401.41M, and float is at 59.88M with Short Float at 26.09%. Institutions hold 103.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 13.0 million shares valued at $487.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.44% of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.18 million shares valued at $194.19 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.0 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $149.88 million, while Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 3.52 million with a market value of $131.82 million.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at Chewy Inc. (CHWY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 94 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marte Mario Jesus, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Marte Mario Jesus sold 32,037 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $52.30 per share for a total of $1.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34527.0 shares.

Chewy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 07 that Helfrick Susan (General Counsel) sold a total of 17,062 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 07 and was made at $56.54 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17063.0 shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, Bowman Stacy (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,600 shares at an average price of $57.67 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 142,720 shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY).