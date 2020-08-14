Why Meredith Corporation (MDP) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) is -50.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $49.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $16.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.89% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -45.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.04, the stock is 8.77% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -30.33% off its SMA200. MDP registered -64.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.95.

The stock witnessed a 8.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.97%, and is 4.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.66% over the week and 5.65% over the month.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) has around 5560 employees, a market worth around $851.08M and $3.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.45. Profit margin for the company is -10.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.24% and -67.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meredith Corporation (MDP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meredith Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $641.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.30% in year-over-year returns.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Top Institutional Holders

320 institutions hold shares in Meredith Corporation (MDP), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.74% while institutional investors hold 96.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.70M, and float is at 42.13M with Short Float at 22.68%. Institutions hold 93.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.32 million shares valued at $65.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the MDP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.04 million shares valued at $49.31 million to account for 10.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 2.81 million shares representing 6.97% and valued at over $34.34 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.59% of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $27.51 million.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Meredith Corporation (MDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BERG DONALD C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BERG DONALD C bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $20.35 per share for a total of $50870.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39327.0 shares.

Meredith Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BERG DONALD C (Director) bought a total of 1,681 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $20.50 per share for $34461.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36827.0 shares of the MDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, CAPPAERT STEVEN M (Corporate Controller) acquired 1,300 shares at an average price of $23.41 for $30427.0. The insider now directly holds 12,935 shares of Meredith Corporation (MDP).

Meredith Corporation (MDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) that is -0.94% lower over the past 12 months. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is -23.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.32% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.91.