Why NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is the topic of conversation today

NTN Buzztime Inc. (AMEX: NTN) is 93.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.94 and a high of $6.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.4% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.73% off the consensus price target high of $5.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 22.73% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.25, the stock is 108.03% and 113.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 207.8 million and changing 129.73% at the moment leaves the stock 111.47% off its SMA200. NTN registered 41.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 94.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0480 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7329.

The stock witnessed a 124.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 219.55%, and is 100.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.90% over the week and 15.98% over the month.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $13.26M and $17.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 352.13% and -37.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.60%).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NTN Buzztime Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $7.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -601.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.30% in year-over-year returns.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN), with 1.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.97% while institutional investors hold 58.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.90M, and float is at 2.45M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 35.15% of the Float.

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIN ROBERT S, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ELLIN ROBERT S sold 12,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $6.01 per share for a total of $74524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

NTN Buzztime Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 16 that ELLIN ROBERT S (10% Owner) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 16 and was made at $3.86 per share for $386.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.2 million shares of the NTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Berg Jeffrey Alan (10% Owner) disposed off 21,932 shares at an average price of $1.10 for $24059.0. The insider now directly holds 276,100 shares of NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN).

NTN Buzztime Inc. (NTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -1.42% down over the past 12 months. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) is 31.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -104.11% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 66500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.