Will 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) is 36.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $44.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONEM stock was last observed hovering at around $27.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.5% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.91% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -7.64% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.14, the stock is -8.95% and -11.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing 9.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.66% off its SMA200. ONEM registered a gain of 45.67% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.74.

The stock witnessed a -25.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.93%, and is -1.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.61% over the week and 6.26% over the month.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $292.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.93% and -32.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1Life Healthcare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $74.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.60% year-over-year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM), with 12.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.81% while institutional investors hold 74.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.41M, and float is at 79.65M with Short Float at 8.35%. Institutions hold 67.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Carlyle Group Inc. with over 28.16 million shares valued at $511.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.32% of the ONEM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.51 million shares valued at $172.6 million to account for 7.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maverick Capital Ltd. which holds 5.96 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $108.09 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 3.12 million with a market value of $56.69 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.