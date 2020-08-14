X Financial (XYF) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) is -44.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The XYF stock was last observed hovering at around $0.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $1.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.29% off the consensus price target high of $1.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.29% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 13.38% and 4.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.33 million and changing 22.10% at the moment leaves the stock -24.90% off its SMA200. XYF registered -66.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8511 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9944.

The stock witnessed a 3.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.96%, and is 19.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.99% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

X Financial (XYF) has around 693 employees, a market worth around $153.44M and $408.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.90 and Fwd P/E is 2.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.80% and -75.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

X Financial (XYF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for X Financial (XYF) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

X Financial is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year.

X Financial (XYF) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in X Financial (XYF), with 601.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 2.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.33M, and float is at 61.44M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 2.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 0.95 million shares valued at $0.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the XYF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 4.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 0.32 million shares representing 2.86% and valued at over $0.53 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.3 million.