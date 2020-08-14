Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Volatility At 8.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) is 234.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The CTIB stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 59.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is 5.69% and 11.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 82.96% off its SMA200. CTIB registered -8.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7237 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7080.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 145.22%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.00% over the week and 8.14% over the month.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $12.55M and $38.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 604.82% and -66.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.94% while institutional investors hold 1.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.97M, and float is at 2.09M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 0.59% of the Float.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Li Yubao, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Li Yubao bought 260,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $1.00 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.4 million shares.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Li Yubao (Director) bought a total of 140,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $1.00 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CTIB stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) that is trading 11.63% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 44.33% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 59980.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.