A peek at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON): Who has invested in It?

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is 126.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.70 and a high of $73.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $65.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.37% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.4% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -147.46% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.34, the stock is -2.25% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 69.19% off its SMA200. PTON registered a gain of 132.61% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $64.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.88%, and is -5.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.30% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 1977 employees, a market worth around $18.61B and $1.44B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 263.50% and -12.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $574.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -413.00% this year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Top Institutional Holders

255 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 198.26k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 39.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 280.88M, and float is at 205.91M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 39.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 17.01 million shares valued at $982.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.26% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 16.28 million shares valued at $940.73 million to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 9.36 million shares representing 4.54% and valued at over $248.39 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 8.06 million with a market value of $214.01 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Woodworth Jill, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Woodworth Jill sold 49,900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $60.02 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Woodworth Jill (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $60.00 per share for $6000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Woodworth Jill (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 44,500 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $2.45 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).