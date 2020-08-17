Analysts suggest Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) could spike 38.4% in a year

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is -50.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $62.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAL stock was last observed hovering at around $28.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.4% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -37.86% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.95, the stock is 8.40% and 2.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.03 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -27.81% off its SMA200. DAL registered -49.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.86%, and is 6.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) has around 91224 employees, a market worth around $18.31B and $34.06B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.09. Profit margin for the company is -10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.33% and -53.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Air Lines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.03 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -62.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -75.30% in year-over-year returns.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Top Institutional Holders

1,408 institutions hold shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), with 2.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.38% while institutional investors hold 85.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.00M, and float is at 632.69M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 85.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 71.89 million shares valued at $2.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the DAL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 45.48 million shares valued at $1.3 billion to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 32.29 million shares representing 5.06% and valued at over $921.29 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 23.76 million with a market value of $666.37 million.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobson Paul A, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Jacobson Paul A sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $29.00 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

Delta Air Lines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Taylor David S (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $21.95 per share for $65850.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10960.0 shares of the DAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 30, Samant Rahul D (EVP & Chief Info Officer) disposed off 7,475 shares at an average price of $26.72 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 55,651 shares of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL).

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is trading -36.16% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -43.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.03% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 26.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.04.