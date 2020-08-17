AWH Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Now

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) is 288.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $5.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The AWH stock was last observed hovering at around $4.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -215.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -215.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is -25.93% and -23.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.78 million and changing -22.22% at the moment leaves the stock 69.18% off its SMA200. AWH registered 492.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 275.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9926 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3634.

The stock witnessed a -9.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.77%, and is -29.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.35% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $394.41M and $5.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 798.46% and -45.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-152.80%).

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $922k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), with 48.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 47.95% while institutional investors hold 43.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.29M, and float is at 44.37M with Short Float at 12.05%. Institutions hold 22.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oracle Investment Management Inc with over 9.83 million shares valued at $8.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.09% of the AWH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Birchview Capital, LP with 3.3 million shares valued at $12.66 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.23 million shares representing 2.29% and valued at over $1.86 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.77% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $2.88 million.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCHULER JACK W, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SCHULER JACK W bought 2,285,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $3.50 per share for a total of $8.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25.39 million shares.