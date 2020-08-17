BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.89% Upside

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) is -18.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $7.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDSI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 26.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.14, the stock is 17.83% and 15.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.1 million and changing 13.11% at the moment leaves the stock 2.78% off its SMA200. BDSI registered 19.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.49.

The stock witnessed a 14.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.05%, and is 14.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) has around 178 employees, a market worth around $458.20M and $136.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.89 and Fwd P/E is 12.03. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.18% and -28.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $39.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.50% in year-over-year returns.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.08% while institutional investors hold 82.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.14M, and float is at 98.12M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 79.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.16 million shares valued at $27.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.10% of the BDSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 6.18 million shares valued at $23.44 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 5.0 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $18.96 million, while Rubric Capital Management LP holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $17.44 million.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vollins James. SEC filings show that Vollins James sold 21,666 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $4.60 per share for a total of $99664.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Plesha Scott M. sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $4.52 per share for $67800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BDSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, Sirgo Mark A (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $5.07 for $0.51 million. The insider now directly holds 1,264,595 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI).

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 13.56% up over the past 12 months. MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is -25.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.41% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.84.