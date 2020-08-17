China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) turns bearish with loss of 0.0 points

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -28.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $3.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 3.15% and -8.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -23.93% off its SMA200. CJJD registered 24.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3109 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7883.

The stock witnessed a -1.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.75%, and is -2.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 1014 employees, a market worth around $49.70M and $117.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.90% and -62.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), with 10.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.70% while institutional investors hold 32.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.94M, and float is at 28.51M with Short Float at 1.71%. Institutions hold 23.34% of the Float.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -14.97% down over the past 12 months. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 11.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.78% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.34.