Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Track to Reach $27.00 in a Year

Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE: DDS) is -59.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.50 and a high of $84.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The DDS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.47% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.84% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.42, the stock is 15.05% and 11.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing 8.72% at the moment leaves the stock -36.89% off its SMA200. DDS registered -48.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.60.

The stock witnessed a 17.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.81%, and is 5.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) has around 22800 employees, a market worth around $628.71M and $5.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.83% and -65.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dillard’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1 with sales reaching $1.31B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.10% year-over-year.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Top Institutional Holders

250 institutions hold shares in Dillard’s Inc. (DDS), with 4.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.31% while institutional investors hold 137.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.35M, and float is at 15.28M with Short Float at 44.20%. Institutions hold 109.37% of the Float.

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATHENY DRUE, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that MATHENY DRUE bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $11100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 650.0 shares.

Dillard’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that MATHENY DRUE (Executive Vice President) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $37.43 per share for $7486.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 350.0 shares of the DDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 11, Hastings H. Lee III (Director) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $72.20 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 14,312 shares of Dillard’s Inc. (DDS).

Dillard’s Inc. (DDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Macy’s Inc. (M) that is trading -55.51% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is 15.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.07% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.94.