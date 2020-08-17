Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) is -7.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $1.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.40, the stock is 23.51% and 28.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 11.01% off its SMA200. EVGN registered -7.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0956 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1448.

The stock witnessed a 32.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.25%, and is 14.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.98% over the week and 7.13% over the month.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) has around 143 employees, a market worth around $36.06M and $0.59M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 86.67% and -23.50% from its 52-week high.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evogene Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $1.9M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 172.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 163.50% in year-over-year returns.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Top Institutional Holders

21 institutions hold shares in Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), with 3.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.33% while institutional investors hold 32.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.75M, and float is at 22.49M with Short Float at 0.24%. Institutions hold 28.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. with over 2.76 million shares valued at $3.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the EVGN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 0.77 million shares valued at $0.77 million to account for 2.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd which holds 0.59 million shares representing 2.30% and valued at over $0.7 million, while Senvest Management LLC holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $0.47 million.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) that is trading -65.40% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 34.64% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 35340.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.