Here are the top Institutional holders of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) shares

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -59.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $0.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $0.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.13, the stock is -16.73% and -25.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41.04 million and changing -4.98% at the moment leaves the stock -42.38% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -49.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.1684 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.1882.

The stock witnessed a -16.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.21%, and is -14.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 21.36% and -73.25% from its 52-week high.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.50% this year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

24 institutions hold shares in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), with 138.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.45% while institutional investors hold 15.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 564.05M, and float is at 350.36M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 9.67% of the Float.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 625,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 07 at a price of $0.16 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.63 million shares.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -27.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.93% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.