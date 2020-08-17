Here is a breakdown of the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock performance

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) is -43.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $28.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The MUR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -51.4% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.14, the stock is 6.80% and 6.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.41 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.95% off its SMA200. MUR registered -18.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.86%, and is 4.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has around 822 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $2.66B in sales. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 236.44% and -46.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $478.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.60% year-over-year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Top Institutional Holders

415 institutions hold shares in Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR), with 8.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.74% while institutional investors hold 109.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 153.58M, and float is at 144.73M with Short Float at 15.53%. Institutions hold 103.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 20.4 million shares valued at $125.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.28% of the MUR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 19.35 million shares valued at $267.08 million to account for 12.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 17.14 million shares representing 11.16% and valued at over $105.07 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.63% of the shares totaling 13.26 million with a market value of $81.3 million.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mirosh Walentin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mirosh Walentin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $15.78 per share for a total of $25248.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27190.0 shares.

Murphy Oil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that Hulse Christopher D (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $17.26 per share for $86300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4179.0 shares of the MUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Hulse Christopher D (Vice President & Controller) disposed off 4,447 shares at an average price of $17.12 for $76133.0. The insider now directly holds 9,179 shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR).

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -29.01% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -9.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.09% from the last report on Jun 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.9.