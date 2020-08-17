International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) is 50.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.46 and a high of $18.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMXI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -29.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.13, the stock is 23.16% and 36.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 9.02% at the moment leaves the stock 56.72% off its SMA200. IMXI registered 28.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.97.

The stock witnessed a 37.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.94%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.37% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) has around 247 employees, a market worth around $632.74M and $330.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.55 and Fwd P/E is 17.79. Profit margin for the company is 7.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 180.65% and 0.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Money Express Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $90.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 283.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Top Institutional Holders

128 institutions hold shares in International Money Express Inc. (IMXI), with 17.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.04% while institutional investors hold 113.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.04M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 62.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.67 million shares valued at $33.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the IMXI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 2.91 million shares valued at $26.54 million to account for 7.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Conifer Management, L.L.C. which holds 2.59 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $23.69 million, while Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC holds 6.75% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $23.44 million.

International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at International Money Express Inc. (IMXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perez-Villarreal Jose, the company’s CAO & Chief Compliance Officer. SEC filings show that Perez-Villarreal Jose sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $16.76 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

International Money Express Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Perez-Villarreal Jose (CAO & Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $17.00 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the IMXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Perez-Villarreal Jose (CAO & Chief Compliance Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $17.08 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 196,202 shares of International Money Express Inc. (IMXI).